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WARNING DO NOT TAKE IODINE WITH VITAMIN C!
A lot of people who take Iodine in supplementation form tend to learn from Iodine experts that you should never combine Iodine and Vitamin C together!
So is this statement actually in fact true and if so why? If you want to find out the answers to these questions in great detail make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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