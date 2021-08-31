© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enslaved by No Media: RFID, an example of it violating our Freedom! [30.08.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
84 views • August 31, 2021
RFID - Radio Frequency IDentification
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=RFID+Radio+Frequency+Identification&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
192 views Aug 30, 2021
Enslaved by No Media
https://youtu.be/6bU8KAuo0fw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiJNdN8hNrrbg87x93ClbkQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=RFID+Radio+Frequency+Identification&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
192 views Aug 30, 2021
Enslaved by No Media
https://youtu.be/6bU8KAuo0fw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiJNdN8hNrrbg87x93ClbkQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.