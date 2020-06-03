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New Deadly Shrimp Virus From China!
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46 views • June 03, 2020
Think Coronavirus from China is bad? Check out the iridescent 1 virus that is now loose and killing millions of shrimp in aquaculture ponds in China as you read this. It will travel around the world just like the coronavirus and cost untold $billions to shrimp farmers around the world. This is one reason why I raise mercury-free, organic, disease-free seafood.
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://thefishsite.com/articles/what-us-import-refusals-can-tell-us-about-global-shrimp-aquaculture
https://thefishsite.com/articles/guangdong-rocked-by-decapod-virus-outbreak
www.newaquatechpanama.com
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://thefishsite.com/articles/what-us-import-refusals-can-tell-us-about-global-shrimp-aquaculture
https://thefishsite.com/articles/guangdong-rocked-by-decapod-virus-outbreak
www.newaquatechpanama.com
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