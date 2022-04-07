Revelation 13:14 They should make an Image to the Beast which had the Wound by a Sword

Isaiah 27:1: In that day the LORD with his sore and great and strong SWORD shall punish leviathan the piercing serpent, even leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea.



Does this remind anyone of the passages of Revelation 13 of the Beast rising out of the Sea?



Revelation 13:

3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.



Do you also remember in Revelation these verses about a twoedged Sword?



Revelation 1:16 ... and out of his mouth went a SHARP TWOEDGED SWORD:



Do you remember these Words of Apostle Paul?



Hebrews 4:12: For the WORD OF GOD is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any TWOEDGED SWORD...



In the Gospels it can be read how by the words of his mouth, Christ vanquished the Kingdom of Darkness.



Luke 4:36: And they were all amazed, and spake among themselves, saying, What a WORD is this! for with authority and power he commandeth the UNCLEAN SPIRITS, and they come out.



Matthew 8:16 When the even was come, they brought unto him many that were POSSESSED WITH DEVILS: and he cast out the spirits with his WORD...



Christ also gave to the Early Church Power to overcome the Beast. (in Revelation the Dragon is also called a Beast)



Revelation 12:10 ... Now is come salvation, and strength, and the KINGDOM OF OUR GOD, and the POWER OF HIS CHRIST: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.

11: And they OVERCAME him by the BLOOD OF THE LAMB, and by the WORD of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.



Revelation 20:2 And he laid hold on THE DRAGON, THAT OLD SERPENT, WHICH IS THE DEVIL, AND SATAN, and BOUND him a thousand years,

3: And cast him into the bottomless pit...



In Revelation 17 the Angel revealed to John that the 7 headed Beast the Woman is sitting upon is the Devil:



Revelation 17:

8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and SHALL ASCEND OUT OF THE BOTTOMLESS PIT, and go into perdition ..



Revelation 17:

11 And the beast that was, and is not, even he is the eighth, and is of the seven, and goeth into perdition.



Christ had also given the explanation of the above verse, when the Devil will return the Situation would be far worse than when he was defeated.



Matthew 12:

43 When THE UNCLEAN SPIRIT is gone out of a man, he walketh through DRY PLACES, seeking rest, and findeth none.

44 Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished.

45 Then goeth he, and taketh with himself SEVEN OTHER SPIRITS MORE WICKED than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation.



Before the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD, the Church fled, then returned after the city had fallen and thrived through out the Holy land for a 1,000 years.



Revelation 11:7

And when they shall have finished their testimony, THE BEAST THAT ASCENDETH OUT OF THE BOTTOMLESS PIT shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.



Revelation 20:

7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,

8 And shall go out to DECEIVE the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth...



Revelation 20:

9 And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city...



The camp of the Saints and the beloved City is the Early Church, what comes next is a huge Problem: it was given to the Apostle John to see a Beast with 2 Horns like a Lamb. This is a Church speaking like a Dragon and preaching a false Gospel of Apostasy.



Revelation 13

11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.

12 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first BEAST, WHOSE DEADLY WOUND WAS HEALED.



Revelation 13

14 And DECEIVETH them that dwell on the earth BY THE MEANS OF THOSE MIRACLES which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that THEY SHOULD MAKE AN IMAGE TO THE BEAST, WHICH HAD THE WOUND BY A SWORD, AND DID LIVE.



It is also revealed that a Spirit would be given to the image of the Beast. In Revelation 13:15, the Greek Word pneuma means spirit (Anointing). There is more, the Greek Word laleó means to preach, to proclaim, as to preach and proclaim the Gospel.



Revelation 13:

15 And he had power to give life (pneuma) unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak (laleó) , and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.



By the means of these miracles they were deceived, so the last part of the above verse means: as many as normally would not worship the image of the beast, would be deceived and be spiritually killed.