ArtLipo Liposuction and Plastic Surgery Re-Imagined

New Frontiers is a captivating short form documentary TV series, produced by Planet TV Studios, that explores groundbreaking companies that have proven to be leading innovators within their respective fields of specialty.

Planet TV Studios continues to expand its distribution beyond national cable TV and is currently also distributing and promoting their series to millions of people world-wide via their Roku channel, Amazon App, Rumble, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Tumblr, DailyMotion and much more.