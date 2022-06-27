They're not even trying to hide it anymore, it's plain as day what they are doing.





They're spraying us like bugs.





Imagine being a pilot and agreeing to do this for money, do they not realise their families are down there too?





The 2nd part of the video was taken 26th June, 2022 on the Gold Coast in Australia. All day they kept it up until the whole sky looked like an oil slick.





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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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