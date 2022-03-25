Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Deady Metrics: The Medical Industrial Complex Cannot Kill 880,000 American By Accident (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.11.16)

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The show's title is: 'Deadly Metrics-The Medical Industrial Complex cannot kill 880,000 Americans by accident.'
There must be a systematic method in place. Dr Daniels examines treatment targets observed by competent physicians that contribute to this kill rate. Tune in. Think Happens.
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