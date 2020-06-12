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Planned Communist Takeover, Summer of Chaos & War, China's Backdoor Military Tech-Mike Harris (2of2)
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35 views • June 12, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/jOoVIOBgd00

Geopolitical, Intelligence and Financial expert, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to discuss the hostile communist takeover crisis we are facing currently in the United States and worldwide. The globalist one world agenda is a high bred communist/technocracy plan to control the entire planet from a centralized top down control structure. Black Lives Matter and other groups are pawns in a much larger game to take down the United States, depopulate, and restructure the entire world to suit "their" needs, not yours. Mike Harris explains what he believes is going on and shares with listeners specific actions they can take to protect themselves and to help stop the coup.

Consider joining Patreon and see exclusive interviews, research, and special discounts. Join now at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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militarychinawarchaostechsarah westallmike harrisplanned communist takeover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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