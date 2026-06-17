'Bread & Circuses' America In Her Last Days-NTEB-JUNE 17 2026

A nation celebrating liberty while surrendering itself to surveillance, debt, biometric control, digital money, artificial intelligence, and global governance is not a free nation. It is a nation living off the fumes of a freedom it no longer understands. The flags, the stirring songs, the speeches and fireworks are still there, but underneath all that patriotic pageantry is a people being quietly trained to accept chains, so long as those chains are presented as convenience, security, progress, and innovation. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin said “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” 267 years later, those words applied to America ring truer in our day than when Franklin first said it. We just don’t see it because we’ve become spiritually blinded. “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” Psalm 9:17 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, America is turning 250 years old, and instead of finding her on her knees in repentance before the God who has so richly blessed her, we find her cheering cage fights on the lawn of the White House. That is not merely entertainment, that is a parable. The same nation that once sent missionaries around the world with a King James Bible in one hand and the gospel of the grace of God in the other is now staging the modern equivalent of Roman spectacle at the very seat of executive power. Juvenal called it “bread and circuses,” the tragic condition of a people who had traded duty, virtue and liberty for amusement, appetite and distraction. Rome didn’t know she was dying while the games were playing, and America seems to be oblivious to that fact as well. Today we bring you the hard truth of America in her last days, and what you can expect to see if the Lord tarries.