Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Gaza War Khan Yunis with the last military brigade in the Gaza Strip YNET
channel image
alltheworldsastage
908 Subscribers
21 views
Published 15 hours ago

Israel Gaza War Khan Yunis with the last military brigade in the Gaza Strip YNET


ynet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1SpnzrSEU4


"בסוף יקראו לזה מלחמת 10 השנים": בחאן יונס עם חטיבת המיל' האחרונה ברצועה


Khan Yunis with the last military brigade in the Gaza Strip


שעתיים וחצי נסיעה בחושך מוחלט הביאו אותנו לשכונת שייח ראג'לין ולחוף הים, שם התמקמו כוחות אדירים של צה"ל בין

Keywords
palestinegenocideforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket