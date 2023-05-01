https://gettr.com/post/p2fosj947ba

4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】The real threat to America is not Russiagate or Russian disinformation, but the CCP’s infiltration of the White House and federal agencies like the DOJ! Neither Pras Michel, who took $100 million from the CCP, nor George Higginbotham, who took $41 million from the CCP, was ever detained for a single day, but Mr. Miles Guo, the CCP's number one enemy, was put in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】美国真正的威胁不是 “通俄门”, 不是俄罗斯的假情报，而是中共对白宫和司法部等机构进行的渗透！从中共那里拿走一亿美元的米歇尔和从中共那里拿走4100万的乔治·黑根巴森都不曾被拘押一天，可中共的头号敌人郭文贵先生却被关进了布鲁克林的大都会拘留中心！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





