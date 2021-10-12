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MAAP REAL Capturing REAL Families Crossing the Border
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MAAP REAL Capturing REAL Families Crossing the Border Captured IN REALTIME. RAW
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Bryan Masche Candidate for Governor and his team Debbie and Danny. Heart wrenching prospects as a human in the act of desperations do the impossible. Two different Families are crossing the border, footage captured IN REALTIME With MAAP Real. #realtime #maaprealbordercrossing #george'scamera
Bryan: I look forward to working with our brave officers to ensure Arizona is protected. What a great honor to serve our country and it's citizens.
MAAP REAL With Candidate For Governor Bryan Masche @ the Mexican USA Border 0ct10th 2021. Raw
Candidate LD4 Gary Snyder Of Yuma, Arizona. Invited Candidate for Governor Bryan Masche and his team to join him and the volunteers to clean the border in Yuma this morning.
#arizona #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #maapmedia #candidates #candidate #border #bordercrossing #capturedcrossing #maaprealtalkshow #maapreal #maapbroadcasting #maapinarizona #media #news
By MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA Copyright 2021.
Producer Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Bryan Masche Candidate for Governor and his team Debbie and Danny. Heart wrenching prospects as a human in the act of desperations do the impossible. Two different Families are crossing the border, footage captured IN REALTIME With MAAP Real. #realtime #maaprealbordercrossing #george'scamera
Bryan: I look forward to working with our brave officers to ensure Arizona is protected. What a great honor to serve our country and it's citizens.
MAAP REAL With Candidate For Governor Bryan Masche @ the Mexican USA Border 0ct10th 2021. Raw
Candidate LD4 Gary Snyder Of Yuma, Arizona. Invited Candidate for Governor Bryan Masche and his team to join him and the volunteers to clean the border in Yuma this morning.
#arizona #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #maapmedia #candidates #candidate #border #bordercrossing #capturedcrossing #maaprealtalkshow #maapreal #maapbroadcasting #maapinarizona #media #news
By MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA Copyright 2021.
Producer Host George Nemeh
Keywords
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