Where Did God Come From?





Scientist, Professor Reinhold Schlieter, from the Emery Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, asks the Christian Evangelist, Kent Hovind about the existence of God.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, God, Existence, debate, theology, religion,