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Citation | Et si la révolte venait du peuple américain ?
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20 views • February 11, 2021
Citation extraite de la vidéo : Le Grand Reset… ou le grand ménage ? • Épisode 2 : « Great Reset et santé » • Bonus 2
Source de vidéo gratuite
https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Le-Grand-Reset-ou-le-grand-menage-2-great-reset-et-sante:a?r=D7VRLfCgJ7kxoYg9csivMSmZ54o26a3S
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https://kontrekulture.com/produit/le-grand-reset-ou-le-grand-menage-episode-2-fevrier-2021/
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Source de vidéo gratuite
https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Le-Grand-Reset-ou-le-grand-menage-2-great-reset-et-sante:a?r=D7VRLfCgJ7kxoYg9csivMSmZ54o26a3S
Source de la vidéo bonus:
https://kontrekulture.com/produit/le-grand-reset-ou-le-grand-menage-episode-2-fevrier-2021/
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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