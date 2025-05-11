© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuela's Maduro advocates Putin's call for dialogue without foreign interference
'Russia has the right to peace, and other countries also have the right to peace' — Maduro
Adding:
French Patriots Party leader SUPPORTS Putin's proposal:
'Putin has stated that fundamental issues need to be resolved'
'If we avoid addressing problems that existed for decades before 2022... we will never reach a solution — Philippot