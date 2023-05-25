Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Bananas, mRNA Lettuce & More: Forced Vaccinations Unwittingly Through Food | www.kla.tv/26137
261 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday |

Developments for unwitting forced vaccination through food are in full swing. Bill Gates, the WHO and a host of universities are talking about incorporating mRNA vaccines into food. „They are going to modify the genes of these foods so that they become mRNA vaccines.“ – This crosses another red line! Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek presents his in-depth research to an international audience from over 45 countries.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26137


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://report24.news/unbewusste-zwangsimpfung-durch-nahrungsmittel-forscher-verabreichen-impf-mrna-ueber-milch/


www.kla.tv/21111

www.kla.tv/21112


https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/chinese-load-cows-milk-with-mrna-exosomes-successfully-immunize-mice-8d7a1236


https://www.biorxiv.org/content/biorxiv/early/2022/12/20/2022.12.19.517879.full.pdf

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25726110/

https://www.kettner-edelmetalle.de/news/45564/impfstoffe-bald-in-lebensmitteln-mrna-impfstoff-erfolgreich-in-milch-eingearbeitet


https://uncutnews.ch/produzenten-von-rindfleisch-sind-in-panik-uber-die-mrna-impfstoff-nachrichten-verwendet-big-pharma-lebensmittel-um-gentherapie-impfstoffe-um-die-menschen-zu-impfen/


https://dpa-factchecking.com/luxembourg/211115-99-06804/

https://www.bionity.com/de/news/1172783/eigene-impfstoffe-anbauen-und-essen.html

https://www.bionity.com/en/news/1172783/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines.html

https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/researchers-from-the-university-of-california-riverside-investigate-plant-based-mrna-vaccines


https://www.gen-ethisches-netzwerk.de/schluckimpfung-im-tomatensalat


Innovations-report - Forum für Wissenschaft, Industrie und Wirtschaft (2001)

https://www.n-tv.de

https://www.morgenpost.de/videos/panorama/article232952841/Muecken-sollen-jetzt-impfen.html

https://www.n-tv.de/wissen/Muecken-spritzen-Impfstoffe-article779815.html

www.kla.tv/17312

Keywords
foodwhobill gatesforced vaccinationmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket