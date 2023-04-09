Blowing The Famous Shofar at Mount Sinai

Hiking up to the Plateau on the Real Mount Sinai. And we were able to find the famous Shofar that Keith Johnson left behind for people to blow. We all took turns blowing the Shofar! Praise God!
