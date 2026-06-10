Where is the original WORD written?

What is the truth and where is the truth when it comes to the Bible? Who has the “originals” and do they even really exist? Have you thought about some of these questions and how is it impacting your Truth that you are standing on when it comes to Yahshua? If you don’t have the truth or if you don’t know the truth how can you stand on it?

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