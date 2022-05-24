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MrE Archives #007: Meet the Kardashians [July 28, 2016]
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86 views • May 24, 2022
Uploaded to YT on July 28, 2016. Mainly I talk about Kim Kardashian and the connection of the family to OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson. I was still using the Mystery History channel name, and may have surpassed ten subscribers by this point. I was still trying to figure out how to make videos and thought that I needed to fancy intro, but it just sounds kind of strange. I would go on to make many more videos about this family.
May 21st, 2022 - 14 views
MrE Archives - 16 Followers
https://odysee.com/@MrE:c/MrE007-Meet-the-Kardashians:1
https://odysee.com/@MrE:c
May 21st, 2022 - 14 views
MrE Archives - 16 Followers
https://odysee.com/@MrE:c/MrE007-Meet-the-Kardashians:1
https://odysee.com/@MrE:c
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