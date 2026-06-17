EVIL: Satanist Albert Pike stated 'Lucifer is God'

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This is the wicked world that we live in, in a world deceived by satan according to Revelation 12:9. Satan has his minions in positions of power and influence including world leaders, religious leaders like the pope who is the main antichrist, entertainers and internet influencers who are pushing satan’s twisted agenda of depopulation; abortions, wars between people, groups of people, races and nations.





Christ is God, not lucifer whose days are numbered.





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