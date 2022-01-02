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MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS - HOW THEY CREATED SUPPORTERS FOR MEDICAL TYRANNY
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131 views • January 02, 2022
We are living in an age of mass formation or as I would call it, Mass Hysteria.
In this video I expand on the theory of Mattias Desmet and explain exactly how it happened. To support my work, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU! I have the best audience on the internet, bar none!
References:
Mattias Desmet Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDpZ8daIVM
Great Reset is Actually a Purge Against Humanity: https://www.eurasiareview.com/30122021-the-great-reset-is-actually-a-great-purge-against-humanity-oped/
Fugitives from Guilt: http://www.yorku.ca/dcarveth/fugitives.pdf
In this video I expand on the theory of Mattias Desmet and explain exactly how it happened. To support my work, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU! I have the best audience on the internet, bar none!
References:
Mattias Desmet Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDpZ8daIVM
Great Reset is Actually a Purge Against Humanity: https://www.eurasiareview.com/30122021-the-great-reset-is-actually-a-great-purge-against-humanity-oped/
Fugitives from Guilt: http://www.yorku.ca/dcarveth/fugitives.pdf
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