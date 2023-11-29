CTP BTS/SP "How Does One Conduct an Election in an Open War-zone" S1E24

S1E24 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 2 2023 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E24) "How Does One Conduct an Election in an Open War-zone?"

No, seriously, I have to ask all those criticizing the Election "concerns" and the Zelensky damned if he does damned if he doesn't position he is currently in regarding whether or not to attempt to hold Elections or suspend them to a later time - put aside the unprincipled whining and criticism that I do not think is Principled but Alinsky attacking based upon Personality issues and tell me "exactly what you would do and how you would do it?" EXACTLY?!?! I want to see your White-Paper (thoughtful, reasoned logic, not feelings) on the topic. An episode like you've never heard of CTP before, pissed and letting loose (on/at all sides, no holds barred, no quarter given, Left or Right)!

Segment-2 has some “rantings” about former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “future” (hopefully, lack there-of) in Congress in question. Will Adelson acquire the Mavericks (NBA) and shake up that Woke and CCP ass-kissing League from the inside? George Santos back in the News.





Episode related pieces...

- TLB "UKRAINE ELECTIONS" ARTICLE LINK - DROPPING 12/2 TBD

- CTP Official Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees

- https://tinyurl.com/PutinAtrocityApologists

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-enemy-of-my-enemy-notion/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/election-reforms-common-sense-protections-needed-now/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13797701-christitutionalist-politics-s1eoct2023special-liz-tds-cheney-for-speaker-lol-special-weekday-show-drop

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/george-santos-for-potus-2024-a-parody/

- CTP (S1E21) "'God and Guns' + Sports" Show (some "occasional distractions OK" plus now the Adelson thing brings Political implications - https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13950897-christitutionalist-politics-s1e21-god-and-guns









(S1E24 Audio: approx. 40m, Sat Dec 2 2023)

TRANSCRIPT BONUS - ENEMY OF MY ENEMY - Matrix 4 discussion