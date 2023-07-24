Create New Account
Tell-Lie-Vision
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/tell-lie-vision/

How has television been used as a vehicle of propaganda? What psychological techniques are deployed in media manipulation? What is the future of media? Join James for this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast on the past, present and future of television, media and brainwashing.
conspiracymediamanipulationpsychologycorbett report

