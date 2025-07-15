BrightLearn - Mysterious Drones: Unraveling the Truth, an interview with Timothy Alberino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast explores the mysterious drones or orbs sighted over U.S. military bases, featuring an interview with Timothy Alberino and Mike Adams, who discuss potential origins—Deep State technology, foreign (Chinese) advancements, or extraterrestrial—while delving into AI-driven warfare, geopolitical tensions and suppressed truths about UFOs.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.