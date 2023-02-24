DEPOPULATION AGENDA to be completed 2025 (Unspeakable HORRORS will be upon us)

I shit you not. Our world is slowly swirling down the toilet. The powers that be want a lot of people gone. How they will carry out their diabolical attack against humanity I do not know. But I do know that Presidents and Prime Ministers are in the bag - sell outs, always a liar. The news is rife with talk of nuclear war and the daily ongoings is nothing but pure drama. The Babyboomer generation is a lost cause, and the millenials are too. It's up to generation X to saddle up and ride in a force to be reckoned with. There's not much time and we are not ready.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.