DEPOPULATION AGENDA to be completed 2025 (Unspeakable HORRORS will be upon us)

I shit you not. Our world is slowly swirling down the toilet. The powers that be want a lot of people gone. How they will carry out their diabolical attack against humanity I do not know. But I do know that Presidents and Prime Ministers are in the bag - sell outs, always a liar. The news is rife with talk of nuclear war and the daily ongoings is nothing but pure drama. The Babyboomer generation is a lost cause, and the millenials are too. It's up to generation X to saddle up and ride in a force to be reckoned with. There's not much time and we are not ready.