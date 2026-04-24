Hidden Hands: Genetics, Reptilians & the Patterns Behind World Conflict

Part 2 - Interview: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/04/24/reptilian-overlordship/





James Bartley discusses the Reptilian Hybridization Agenda. This agenda is the fundamental basis for the Reptilian Control of Planet Earth. James goes into detail about the behaviour modification of reptilian human hybrids groomed for murder, mayhem and high ranking positions of influence. He discusses shapeshifting among high-ranking officials like George H.W. Bush, human ownership through possession, and the neurological links between frontal lobe deficiencies and violent behavior in serial killers. The segment explores how sadistic rituals and societal conditioning feed reptilian control mechanisms.





Masaki Miyagawa returns to The Cosmic Switchboard for an exclusive Members Only discussion about the Uranus-Aries Conjunction and how it will affect the world for the next several years. James and Masaki delve into numerous other issues related to this conjunction including the War in Iran and much more. James & Masaki connect global conflicts to ancient myths, secret societies manipulating events, and the deliberate creation of chaos to reset digital systems for a new world order.