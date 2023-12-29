Create New Account
Censorship Industrial Complex: Tactics
Published 15 hours ago

The structures built to counter online activity of terror groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS were turned inward against the domestic population.

Whistleblower Docs Expose Key Tactics Of The Censorship Industrial Complex: Matt Taibbi

Big Government & Big Corporations Wage World War On Free Speech

Censorship Industrial Complex Leaders Were Also Behind Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax

Pentagon Was Involved In Domestic Censorship Scheme

U.S. Military Contractors Used Counterterrorism Tactics Against The American People


American Thought Leaders | Matt Taibbi: New Whistleblower Docs Expose Key Tactics Of The Censorship Industrial Complex (7 December 2023)

https://rumble.com/v402acu-clip-matt-taibbi-new-whistleblower-docs-expose-key-tactics-of-the-censorshi.html

