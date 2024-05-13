Create New Account
US Think Tank Admits Russia's Massive & Growing Military Industrial Output
Published Yesterday

- US think tank CSIS admits previous claims of Russia's flagging military industrial output were inaccurate; - CSIS reports massive production numbers of Russian tanks, artillery guns and shells, as well as drones, missiles, and electronic warfare systems; - CSIS recommendations are decoupled with reality and the prerequisites required to expand military industrial production across the West to catch up to Russia;

