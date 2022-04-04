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YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP - Facebook says Fauci is spreading misinformation about vaccination!
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5041 views • April 04, 2022
Steve Kirsch exposes the "fact checker" insanity...
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci says if you got flu, there is no need for a flu vaccine.
Facebook and their independent fact-checker have labelled this false information.
In other words, Facebook is telling everyone that Fauci spreads misinformation.
Note: the fact check can't be referring to the post because the post just asks the question, "How has no one in the media found this Anthony Fauci clip sooner?"
Find out more about Steve Kirsch and the incredible work he is doing to expose government corruption here:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci says if you got flu, there is no need for a flu vaccine.
Facebook and their independent fact-checker have labelled this false information.
In other words, Facebook is telling everyone that Fauci spreads misinformation.
Note: the fact check can't be referring to the post because the post just asks the question, "How has no one in the media found this Anthony Fauci clip sooner?"
Find out more about Steve Kirsch and the incredible work he is doing to expose government corruption here:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
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