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Full Show – AOC Detonates The Implosion Of The Democratic Party – 07/12/2019
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435 views • July 12, 2019
You cannot miss this unforgettable broadcast as Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s social media summit, and welcomes guests Kaitlin Bennet, Robert Barnes, and Nich Begich who help to break down how to keep the globalists on the run.
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