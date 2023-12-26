Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Palestinian EXPOSES Gaza Media Coverage (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1918 Subscribers
104 views
Published Tuesday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-

https://youtu.be/x1pGZAhmJQU?si=a5corRlRCtkGKBGC

 29 Nov 2023

Israel killed 21 members of Ahmed Alnaouq’s family. He doesn’t hold back


Ahmed Alnaouq is co-founder of We Are Not Numbers ► https://wearenotnumbers.org/


Join the Future of Journalism ►


https://www.patreon.com/doubledownnews


Support DDN ► 

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket