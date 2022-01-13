Australia’s Vaccination Program for the 2.3 Million Kids of 5 to11 Will Commence on Jan. 10

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01/09/2022 General John Frewen says: Australia’s vaccination program for the 2.3 million kids of 5 to11 will commence on January 10. The bookings for pediatric doses for the 5 to 11 years-old have been open for more than a month now. I do encourage you to please book in as soon as you can.