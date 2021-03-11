SLEEPERS fooled 100% by the lying FAKE NEWS - watch how Technology keeps this LIE going

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What these numbskulls are watching day after day from their BUBE Tubes (CNN, MSM ) is lie after lie being repeated on a daily basis until they are so brainwashed that nothing you say or do will convince them otherwise. So why not get the deadly vaccine? It's what the news is telling us to do so it must be safe. FOOLS!
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBL40W1Rcxf7/
wil paranormal