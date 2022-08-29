Smart Cities - Future Global Lockdown Plans Revealed - FULL SHOW 8_28_22

Maria Zeee of Zeee Media guest hosts to break down how the Great Reset agenda imposed by numerous globalist-captured governments is beginning to take its toll on civilization, as climate policies cause energy prices to surge to unsustainable levels, and “smart city” and COVID passport tech erodes privacy and autonomy.



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMEIRV5nMTgJPgwZVOeelLA/featured

https://zeeemedia.com/

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