The Final Stages Of Globalist World Domination

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Zero Hedge recently put the puzzle pieces together concerning the Democrat's proposed 650 Billion Dollar flooding of the IMF with SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) funds. The Ukranian War is not merely a money laundering operation, it is a linchpin to transfer the global economy out of the money printing of Central Banks and directly into the hands of the globalists controlling the IMF. " Each new crisis brings global banks closer to their goal; the introduction of national digital currencies and the SDR basket becoming the defacto reserve trading tool for the world."