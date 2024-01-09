🚨 HUGE BREAKING NEWS OUT OF ISRAEL & LEBANON! 🚨

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Amir Tsarfati Discusses Recent Military Operations and Escalations Between Israel and Hamas/Hezbollah from Galilee, Israel

Things are getting serious as the war in Israel escalates thanks to the Muslim terrorists of the Middle East and the world who simply will not stop terrorizing Israel and trying to kill the Jews and wipe Israel off the map. Amir also discusses the elimination of key terrorist leaders in Lebanon and Syria by Israel, the ongoing fighting in Gaza, and more important updates.

SIDE NOTE: Muslim terrorist sympathizing President (In Name Only) Joe Biden wants Israel to stop the operation in Gaza. Israel is refusing. A direct confrontation is underway!

THE FUTURE: Bible Prophecy predicts Jerusalem Will Be Attacked in the last days.

https://biblehub.com/kjv/zechariah/12.htm

◄ Zechariah 12:1-9 ►

1 The burden of the word of the LORD for Israel, saith the LORD, which stretcheth forth the heavens, and layeth the foundation of the earth, and formeth the spirit of man within him.

2 Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of trembling unto all the people round about, when they shall be in the siege both against Judah and against Jerusalem.

3 And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.

4 In that day, saith the LORD, I will smite every horse with astonishment, and his rider with madness: and I will open mine eyes upon the house of Judah, and will smite every horse of the people with blindness.

5 And the governors of Judah shall say in their heart, The inhabitants of Jerusalem shall be my strength in the LORD of hosts their God.

6 In that day will I make the governors of Judah like an hearth of fire among the wood, and like a torch of fire in a sheaf; and they shall devour all the people round about, on the right hand and on the left: and Jerusalem shall be inhabited again in her own place, even in Jerusalem.

7 The LORD also shall save the tents of Judah first, that the glory of the house of David and the glory of the inhabitants of Jerusalem do not magnify themselves against Judah.

8 In that day shall the LORD defend the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and he that is feeble among them at that day shall be as David; and the house of David shall be as God, as the angel of the LORD before them.

9 And it shall come to pass in that day, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem.

