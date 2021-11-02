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2021年11月2日: 法治基金,法治社会每周捐款留言精选集
法治基金, 法治社会团队衷心感谢所有的捐款者和支持者！
2nd of November, 2021 Weekly Rule of Law Foundation and Society donors messages collection
The Rule of Law Foundation and Society team heartfully thank all of our supporters and donors！