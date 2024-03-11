Create New Account
NATO - America's Patsy With Scott Ritter
The Frontline Army
Scott Ritter ex UN Weapons Inspector investigates the situation on the ground in Europe and how Macron's premier posturing has virtually no meaning at all against the Russian military might. Is Europe, on Russia's doorstep, being sacrificed by NATO?

