NATO - America's Patsy With Scott Ritter

Scott Ritter ex UN Weapons Inspector investigates the situation on the ground in Europe and how Macron's premier posturing has virtually no meaning at all against the Russian military might. Is Europe, on Russia's doorstep, being sacrificed by NATO?
