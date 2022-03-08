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EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Responds to MSM Deep Fake Videos and More
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40 views • March 08, 2022
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Roger Stone of http://stonedefensefund.com joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the relentless attacks on him and others that support the people over the establishment.
Get your nascent tri-iodine by hitting the link.
Roger Stone of http://stonedefensefund.com joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the relentless attacks on him and others that support the people over the establishment.
Get your nascent tri-iodine by hitting the link.
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