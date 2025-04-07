Help people with food, but also help them with seeds so they can grow their own food. Teach a man to fish, as they say.





Don’t miss any of the informative Prepare Tribe episodes — register for free at https://BrightU.com





#prepping #preparedness #survival #emergencyplan #survivalskills #protect #homestead #tips #survivalfood #survivalpantry #shelter #musthave #medicalsupply



