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Gratitude for America’s Farmers | Beyond the Cover
The New American
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“For Amber Waves of Grain and the Fruited Plain, Thank America’s Farmers.” That’s the title and core message of an article New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell wrote for the June 13, 2022 issue of The New American magazine. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit asks Terrell about the many interviews she conducted in her research for the article. What was it like talking to these rugged men and women who are so close to the land? What characteristics do they hold in common? Terrell explains that they hold in common such qualities as a strong work ethic, an abiding faith in God, and a willingness to persevere despite the hardships and obstacles they encounter.
 
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To order the June 13, 2022 “Feast to Famine?” issue of The New American, which includes Rebecca Terrell’s article “For Amber Waves of Grain and the Fruited Plain, Thank America’s Farmers,”  visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3811/
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farmerthe new americangary benoitbeyond the coverrebecca terrell
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