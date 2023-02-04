❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 3

▪️In Lyman sector, Russian motorized riflemen continue their offensive on AFU positions in Terny and Yampilivka direction.
According to some reports, the offensive is about two kilometres deep. A number of enemy strongholds and artillery positions have been occupied.
▪️Russian forces completely liberated Belgorivka near Lysychans’k, which had been in fighting for several months.
AFU command fears a breakthrough to Sivers’k and is withdrawing troops to reinforce the city's defence.
▪️Wagner PMC's assault units expand their control zone around the settlement after the liberation of Mykolaivka.
At the same time, offensive continues on approaches to Rozdolivka and Vasyukivka.
▪️Russian forces continue their offensive near Krasna Hora and Paraskoviivka, overcoming fierce resistance from the enemy.
AFU suffer heavy losses: some units have lost more than half of their personnel.
▪️AFU artillery continues to strike towns in Donbas. Donetsk and Yasynuvata were shelled again.
A large number of hits and destruction of infrastructure have been recorded. A woman has been killed.
▪️Positional fighting around Vuhledar continues. Severe weather conditions hinder active combat operations.
The sides take advantage of a short pause and carry out rotations in forward positions.
▪️Ukrainian saboteurs carried out another terrorist act in Enerhodar by blowing up a car in the city centre.
As a result of the powerful explosion, the car was completely destroyed and an employee of the Interior Ministry who was in was killed.
Source @rybar
