7 Real Flying Cars That Actually Fly----------------------AeroMobilThe AeroMobil is a fascinating vehicle for several reasons; first off, it’s a real flying car. Yes, that can actually fly in real life. You can make use of the AeroMobil for its aerial capabilities or its more mundane road-traveling capabilities. AeroMobil is faster than most traditional flights, and is less stressful and time-consuming than traveling through a traditional airline or ordering for a helicopter.PAL-V LibertyThe Personal Air and Land Vehicle is an aircraft manufacturer based in Netherlands. The company has been in business for more than 20 years with the dream of building an actual flying car from the get-go. After years of research and development, it launched its first flying car known as PAL-V Liberty.Klein Vision AirCarIn late October 2020, Klein Vision has released a video of its AirCar taking a maiden flight. Similar to Aeromobil, the vehicle is a four-wheel car with only two seats and it does actually fly like an aircraft. There is no instant vertical lift; AirCar needs a runway for takeoff and landing.Airbus Pop.UpPop.Up as a concept was presented at the 2017 Geneva auto show. It was part helicopter and part car, and Airbus claims that although further development will rely on technologies that at this point are not mature enough, the basic idea actually is feasible. Technically speaking, the Pop.Up is already very close to a form of new transportation which can be produced right now.Terrafugia TransitionOn display at the New York International Auto Show in April 2012, the Terrafugia Transition brought a tangible evidence to the world that the concept of flying car was not at all imaginary. Now that it is a fully-working model instead of just a prototype, you can actually buy it for an estimated price of $400,000.Maverick Flying CarDeveloped by Indigenous Peoples Technology and Education Center, the Maverick Flying Car is never intended as a vehicle for the general population, but a vehicle to help reach those in remote locations where transportation is a real challenge. Maverick is an FAA-certified flying car, so it is actually road legal. The vehicle is powered by a fuel-injected 2.5-liter Subaru engine that generates 190 horsepower.Terrafugia TF-XKnown as TF-X, Terrafugia has fitted it with hybrid powertrain to propel the wheels on the ground and two electric rotors for flying. The vehicle does its takeoff vertically instead of requiring high speed run before airborne. The pair of electric motors put in combination with a petrol engine that generates 300 horsepower should theoretically deliver ridiculous amount of megawatt.