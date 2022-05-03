【Ukraine Rescue】04/29/2022 Taking Down Communism Is a Global Mission!

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/29/2022 Russian university student Natasha joins other young Ukrainians to work with Ukrainian refugees. She says that speaking out for justice in the face of evil outweighs her fear of Putin. So she understands why the NFSC people also came here, courageously shouting for the destruction of the Communist Party and believing that the elimination of Communism is a global mission.