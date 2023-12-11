ShaDoWCa7 sings the Apology Song (If You Can Forgive) from The Book of Life Movie

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on February 13, 2017.

The following is her original description:

"This is my cover of "The Apology Song (If You Can Forgive)" from the movie "The Book of Life." It is a very touching movie with a beautiful message: Forgiveness sets us free! Please forgive my mistakes. I hope you all enjoy listening and watching. God bless you! :D ♥

I am singing and playing the guitar, piano, and bouzouki. :)"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: The Apology Song

Toro, I am humble,

For tonight I understand,

Your royal blood was never meant to decorate the sand!

You have suffered great injustice,

So have thousands before you,

I offer an apology and one long overdue!

I am sorry... Toro, I am sorry...

Hear my song and know I sing the truth,

Although we were bred to fight,

I reach for kindness in your heart tonight!

And if you can forgive, if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

And if you can forgive, and if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

And if you can forgive, if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

Toro, I am frightened, but I'll use my final breath,

To tell you that I'm sorry, let us end this dance of death!

Through centuries of agony that to your heart we sent,

Here and now with my amends, let this senseless killing end!

I am sorry... Toro, I am sorry...

Hear my song and know I sing the truth!

Although we were bred to fight,

I reach for kindness in your heart tonight!

And if you can forgive, if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

And if you can forgive, and if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

Yes, if you can forgive, if you can forgive,

Love can truly live

And if you can forgive, and if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

And if you can forgive, and if you can forgive,

Love can truly live!

Yes, if you can forgive, and if you can forgive,

Love... Love can truly live!

