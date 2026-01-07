VACCINE PROMOTER & SUPERSTAR TV DOCTOR DANCES HER WAY TO THE GRAVE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thanks to my eyes and ears in Scotland for this one!
https://www.facebook.com/drpunamkrishan/
Pushing the shots, May/June 2021:
https://www.facebook.com/nhslanarkshire/videos/dr-krishan-vaccine-facts/595616765175163/
https://www.facebook.com/NHSEducationforScotland/posts/5556943324379939/
December 2021: https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/19790729.dr-punam-krishan-healthcare-pandemic/
October 2024: https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/health/bbc-strictlys-dr-punam-urges-30094419
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/395886891_1-year_risks_of_cancers_associated_with_COVID-19_vaccination_a_large_population-based_cohort_study_in_South_Korea
A day in the life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPNwKm-LLZY
Music: Garbage - Happy When It Rains
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report