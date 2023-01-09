'The HIGHER MAN is distinguished from the lower by his fearlessness and his readiness to challenge misfortune.'— Nietzsche When the weak face suffering, cruelty and illness, their spirit is broken by it...When the strong are subjected to great suffering, they are made stronger by it.This is what distinguishes the weak from the strong. ️
