The Real Church Of Hate

The Left’s Dangerous Incitement Game

* Dems have turned against the faithful.

* As left-wing attacks on pregnancy centers intensify, the [Bidan] DOJ yawns.

* The latest church attack hit close to home.

* The faithful remain strong in the face of religious hate.

* History show us what happens when religion is eradicated.

* Wickedness on display with recent attacks on faith.

* Left-wing agitators will reward you for your depravity.

* [Bidan] administration is playing a dangerous game.

* The real threat to democracy is rooted in the modern left.

* Summer of 2020 is when everything changed.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 11 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309411449112

