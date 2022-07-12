The Real Church Of Hate

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The Left’s Dangerous Incitement Game
* Dems have turned against the faithful.
* As left-wing attacks on pregnancy centers intensify, the [Bidan] DOJ yawns.
* The latest church attack hit close to home.
* The faithful remain strong in the face of religious hate.
* History show us what happens when religion is eradicated.
* Wickedness on display with recent attacks on faith.
* Left-wing agitators will reward you for your depravity.
* [Bidan] administration is playing a dangerous game.
* The real threat to democracy is rooted in the modern left.
* Summer of 2020 is when everything changed.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 July 2022