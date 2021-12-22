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REALITY Vs FAKESTREAM MEDIA Football Stadium Prepares to Jab 10,000's But Only A Handful Show Up
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350 views • December 22, 2021
REALITY Vs FAKESTREAM MEDIA Football Stadium Prepares to Jab 10,000's But Only A Handful Show Up
https://rumble.com/vr89xl-reality-vs-fakestream-media-football-stadium-prepares-to-jab-10000s-but-onl.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/vr4pzz-reality-vs-fakestream-media-booster-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
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Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Uploaded 22 December 2021 to Rum, B, BE, Uge, Ody
https://rumble.com/vr89xl-reality-vs-fakestream-media-football-stadium-prepares-to-jab-10000s-but-onl.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/vr4pzz-reality-vs-fakestream-media-booster-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
**NEW** Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks
twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Uploaded 22 December 2021 to Rum, B, BE, Uge, Ody
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