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Dirtbag Enemy Attack On "The Glory Covering Over His Daughters"...EXPOSING THE LIE OF THE ENEMY!! AND NO RETALIATION FROM THE ENEMY WHATSOEVER! IN JESUS NAME!! (Always Say No Retaliation When Done!)
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52 views • August 08, 2021
1 Corinthians 11:15
Greek 1391
doxa: opinion (always good in N.T.), hence praise, honor, glory
Original Word: δόξα, ης, ἡ
Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine
Transliteration: doxa
Phonetic Spelling: (dox'-ah)
Definition: opinion (always good in NT), praise, honor, glory
Usage: honor, renown; glory, an especially divine quality, the unspoken manifestation of God, splendor.
John 12:3
________________________________________________
In Jesus name, I join my TRUE family of God, and I come against the enemy and his attack on His precious anointed children...especially and specifically His daughters...and the honor, renown, glory, Divine quality, and unspoken manifestation of God...their beautiful hair. I speak the following words with my mustard seed FAITH in Jesus Christ...
In Jesus name, we decree and declare, that retroactively, we will SPEAK LIFE...GOD'S FREQUENCY over us! And in Jesus Name we decree and declare that we retroactively go back to when this attack began on the TRUE children of God, especially His daughters and their beautiful and perfect hair, which is The Father's covering over them of glory & renown. And first we ask the Father to forgive us for ever having any agreement whatsoever with any of this. We will only agree with the Life and Truth of God's Word that The Lord planted in our hearts. And in Jesus Name we do not agree with anything that is not of God. We also forgive ourselves for this wrong agreement. And in Jesus name we decree and declare that retroactively we are completely out of agreement with this attack and any lying symptoms or any lying whispers from the enemy trying to make any of us “think” there is anything else related to it whatsoever. And as of this moment, this attack and any lying symptom or lying whisper whatsoever is of none effect and it is all null and void - and illegal. And in Jesus name we now decree and declare that we are perfect as Jesus is perfect, we are healthy and whole from the top our my heads to the soles of our feet, and that is what we agree with. THIS is the Truth in which we STAND FIRM. In Jesus name we decree and declare that we will ONLY walk by faith and NOT by sight. It doesn't matter what we see or feel in the natural, we know that even though we might see or feel something, they are LYING SYMPTOMS, and they are LIES from the enemy and WE DO NOT agree. We will only agree with what our Father tells us in His word, and we will speak what's not as though it were, and we know and believe that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things NOT seen. THEREFORE...NO LYING SYMPTOM that we may see or feel in the natural is the truth, it is a lie from the enemy, and we CHOOSE to believe the TRUTH of The Word of God, that we are PERFECT as Jesus is PERFECT. We decree and declare that we believe the TRUTH, no matter WHAT the natural looks like, In Jesus Name. Amen. -- NO RETALIATION FROM THE ENEMY WHATSOEVER FOR RECITING THIS PRAYER OR STANDING FIRM AGAINST THIS ENEMY! IN JESUS NAME!!!
_______________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Greek 1391
doxa: opinion (always good in N.T.), hence praise, honor, glory
Original Word: δόξα, ης, ἡ
Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine
Transliteration: doxa
Phonetic Spelling: (dox'-ah)
Definition: opinion (always good in NT), praise, honor, glory
Usage: honor, renown; glory, an especially divine quality, the unspoken manifestation of God, splendor.
John 12:3
________________________________________________
In Jesus name, I join my TRUE family of God, and I come against the enemy and his attack on His precious anointed children...especially and specifically His daughters...and the honor, renown, glory, Divine quality, and unspoken manifestation of God...their beautiful hair. I speak the following words with my mustard seed FAITH in Jesus Christ...
In Jesus name, we decree and declare, that retroactively, we will SPEAK LIFE...GOD'S FREQUENCY over us! And in Jesus Name we decree and declare that we retroactively go back to when this attack began on the TRUE children of God, especially His daughters and their beautiful and perfect hair, which is The Father's covering over them of glory & renown. And first we ask the Father to forgive us for ever having any agreement whatsoever with any of this. We will only agree with the Life and Truth of God's Word that The Lord planted in our hearts. And in Jesus Name we do not agree with anything that is not of God. We also forgive ourselves for this wrong agreement. And in Jesus name we decree and declare that retroactively we are completely out of agreement with this attack and any lying symptoms or any lying whispers from the enemy trying to make any of us “think” there is anything else related to it whatsoever. And as of this moment, this attack and any lying symptom or lying whisper whatsoever is of none effect and it is all null and void - and illegal. And in Jesus name we now decree and declare that we are perfect as Jesus is perfect, we are healthy and whole from the top our my heads to the soles of our feet, and that is what we agree with. THIS is the Truth in which we STAND FIRM. In Jesus name we decree and declare that we will ONLY walk by faith and NOT by sight. It doesn't matter what we see or feel in the natural, we know that even though we might see or feel something, they are LYING SYMPTOMS, and they are LIES from the enemy and WE DO NOT agree. We will only agree with what our Father tells us in His word, and we will speak what's not as though it were, and we know and believe that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things NOT seen. THEREFORE...NO LYING SYMPTOM that we may see or feel in the natural is the truth, it is a lie from the enemy, and we CHOOSE to believe the TRUTH of The Word of God, that we are PERFECT as Jesus is PERFECT. We decree and declare that we believe the TRUTH, no matter WHAT the natural looks like, In Jesus Name. Amen. -- NO RETALIATION FROM THE ENEMY WHATSOEVER FOR RECITING THIS PRAYER OR STANDING FIRM AGAINST THIS ENEMY! IN JESUS NAME!!!
_______________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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